Hill was removed from Monday's game against the Nationals in the third inning due to right hamstring discomfort, Stephen Strom of Marlins Radio Network reports.

Hill sustained the injury while running to first base on his lone plate appearance of the day, when he reached on a throwing error. The Marlins summoned Victor Mesa from the bench to pinch run for Hill, who could be subject to further testing on the hamstring injury before Miami determines whether he'll require a stint on the injured list.