Floro avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $3.9 million contract with the Marlins on Friday, Craig Mish of SportsGrid.com reports.

Floro supplanted Tanner Scott as Miami's closer late last season and finished with 10 saves, seven of which came in the final month of the campaign. He could retain that role in 2023, though it's also possible that the Marlins acquire a reliever with more overpowering stuff to work the ninth inning. Despite the fact that he doesn't post big strikeout numbers, Floro has been a solid contributor since joining Miami in 2021, racking up 25 saves and 16 holds while recording a 2.91 ERA over 117.2 relief innings.