Floro gave up a hit and a walk while striking out one in a scoreless two-thirds of an inning Thursday, recording his fifth hold of the season in a win over the Phillies.

The right-hander wrapped up last year as Miami's closer, but between injuries and poor performance, he's seen little high-leverage usage in 2022. Thursday's hold was the first for Floro in over a month, and on the season he sports a 3.77 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 23:8 K:BB through 31 innings with only two saves in three chances.