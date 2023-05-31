Floro (3-3) took the loss in Tuesday's 9-4 loss to San Diego. He allowed five runs (three earned) on two hits and two walks without recording an out.

It was a nightmarish outing for Floro, who was called upon to keep the game tied 4-4 in the ninth. The veteran right-hander faced five batters, allowing all to reach safely, eventually departing with an 8-4 deficit. Floro has served as Miami's primary closer with A.J. Puk sidelined, going 4-for-5 in save chances. However, he's struggled to a 23.14 ERA in his last four outings. With Puk beginning a rehab assignment, Floro's fantasy value appears to be waning. His ERA is up to 4.50 with a 1.33 WHIP and 23:8 K:BB through 24 innings this season.