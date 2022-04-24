Floro (shoulder) threw 23 pitches in his rehab appearance with Low-A Jupiter on Saturday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

This was Floro's first rehab appearance. He retired the first two batters he faced prior to giving up a walk and an RBI double. Most importantly, there was no report of a setback, so Floro remains in line to make his season debut in the coming days. It's unclear whether he will serve as the Marlins' closer, though he should have a high-leverage role.

