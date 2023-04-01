Floro gave up a hit in a scoreless eighth inning Friday to record his first hold of the season in a win over the Mets.

The Mets had their 8-9-1 hitters due up in the eighth, so it's noteworthy that new Marlins manager Skip Schumaker elected to use Floro in that spot and save A.J. Puk for the heart of the New York order in the ninth. Schumaker has said he intends to use a closer committee and play matchups in high-leverage spots this season, but if Puk is viewed as the top arm in the Miami bullpen -- he got the save Friday, although he served up a solo shot to Pete Alonso while doing it -- it could mean Floro winds up getting more work in the seventh and eighth innings, and collecting more holds than saves.