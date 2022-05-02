Floro (shoulder) gave up a hit and struck out one in one-third of an inning for Triple-A Jacksonville on Sunday.

After tossing a scoreless inning for the Jumbo Shrimp on Saturday, being able to pitch on back-to-back days was likely the final hurdle for Floro to clear on his rehab assignment. Expect the right-hander to rejoin the Marlins' bullpen in the next day or two ahead of his season debut, although in his absence Anthony Bender may have tightened his hold on the closer job by reeling off four straight saves over the last week.