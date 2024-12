The Rangers traded Vargas to the Marlins on Tuesday alongside Max Acosta and Brayan Mendoza in exchange for Jake Burger, Alden Gonzalez of ESPN.com reports.

Vargas spent all of last year with the Rangers' Single-A affiliate, where he slashed .276/.321/.454 with 49 RBI and 29 stolen bases in 97 games. The 19-year-old infielder will have an easier path to the majors now that he's joining a rebuilding Marlins organization, though his MLB debut is likely still several years away.