The Marlins acquired De Leon, Owen Caissie and Cristian Hernandez from the Cubs on Wednesday in exchange for Edward Cabrera, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

De Leon slashed .276/.353/.500 with five home runs and a 15:44 BB:K over 43 games in the Arizona Complex League this past season. Slated to turn 19 in February, De Leon has played first and third base and dabbled in the corner outfield spots. He's a lottery ticket for the Marlins.