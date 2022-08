Cabrera (elbow) was activated from the 15-day injured list and recalled by Miami on Thursday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Cabrera has been sidelined since June 15 with right elbow tendinitis. The team has made no formal announcement, but Cabrera is likely to start Friday against the Cubs. The Marlins will likely watch his workload carefully, especially because he threw only 44 pitches in his most recent rehab outing.