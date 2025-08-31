Cabrera did not factor into the decision in Saturday's 11-8 win over the Mets, allowing six runs (five earned) on eight hits and one walk with four strikeouts over four innings.

Cabrera was given an early lead but allowed at least one run in each of his four innings, including five via the long ball. It was the first time in 24 starts this season that the 27-year-old surrendered multiple homers, and he's now allowed four or more earned runs in four of his past five outings. He'll carry a 3.57 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 140:42 K:BB across 128.2 innings into a home matchup with the Phillies next weekend.