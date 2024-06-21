Cabrera (shoulder) allowed two runs (one earned) on one hit and one walk with four strikeouts across three innings at Triple-A Jacksonville on Wednesday. He's scheduled to pitch again Tuesday, Daniel Alvarez-Montes of ElExtraBase.com reports.

Although Cabrera was pegged for the loss Wednesday, he turned in a quality showing in his first minor-league rehab appearance. The 26-year-old is expected to throw four innings or roughly 60 pitches Tuesday as the Marlins work to get Cabrera stretched out and ready to rejoin the big-league rotation. It's unclear if he'll require another appearance at Jacksonville before being activated.