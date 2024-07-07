The Marlins reinstated Cabrera (shoulder) from the 60-day injured list, and he'll start Sunday's series finale versus the White Sox in Miami, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Cabrera will pick up his first start with the Marlins since May 7 after missing two months while recovering from a right shoulder impingement. Prior to being activated, Cabrera completed three rehab starts with Triple-A Jacksonville. Though he covered no more than four innings in any of those outings, he topped out at 67 pitches in his most recent rehab start this past Sunday, so he shouldn't face any major restrictions with his workload as he takes the hill for the big club. Cabrera went 1-2 with a 7.17 ERA, 1.59 WHIP and 31:14 K:BB across 21.1 innings in five starts before landing on the IL.