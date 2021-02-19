Cabrera isn't throwing to begin spring training due to an inflamed nerve in his right biceps, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
The 22-year-old is with the team to open camp but isn't participating in throwing activities. It's unclear when Cabrera is expected to return to the mound, though the Marlins figure to remain cautious with one of their top prospects.
