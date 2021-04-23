site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Marlins' Edward Cabrera: Continues ramping up
Cabrera (biceps) has been throwing from 105 feet without issue, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Cabrera continues to increase his throwing distance since being shut down in mid-February. There remains no clear timetable for his return to game action.
