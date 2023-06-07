Cabrera departed Wednesday's start against the Royals due to a blister on his right hand, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. He allowed one run on two hits and two walks over five innings before exiting.

Marlins manager Skip Schumaker and the team's trainer checked on Cabrera prior to the sixth inning before walking off the field with the righty. Cabrera struck out four batters and threw 65 pitches over his five frames before being lifted. More clarity on his status for his next start should be available in the coming days.