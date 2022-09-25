Cabrera had X-rays come back negative and was diagnosed with a low-grade right ankle strain after he exited Sunday's game against the Nationals, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Cabrera tweaked his ankle while fielding a bunt during the fourth inning and was lifted from the contest, though he pleaded with manager Don Mattingly to stay in the game. The 24-year-old allowed three runs (two earned) on six hits with three strikeouts and zero walks over 3.2 innings, and he's in line for the loss with the Marlins trailing 3-0. It's unclear if the injury will affect Cabrera's availability for his next turn through the rotation, which tentatively lines up for next weekend in Milwaukee.