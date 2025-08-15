default-cbs-image
Cabrera (6-6) took the loss Thursday against the Guardians, allowing five runs on seven hits and three walks over 5.1 innings. He struck out six.

It was a tough outing for Cabrera, who came back to earth after pitching to a 1.40 ERA in his previous four starts (25.2 innings). Overall, the 27-year-old right-hander sports a 3.34 ERA with a 1.16 WHIP and a career-high 120 strikeouts across 21 starts (113.1 innings). Cabrera will look to get back on track in his next outing, tentatively scheduled for next week at home against the Cardinals.

