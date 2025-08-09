Cabrera (6-5) earned the win, allowing one run on two hits and one walk while striking out 11 over eight innings in Friday's win over Atlanta.

Cabrera was nearly untouchable Friday, with his lone blemish coming on a solo home run from Jurickson Profar in the sixth inning. His 11 strikeouts were one shy of his career high, and the outing marked his third straight quality start. It was also just the second time in his MLB career that he's completed 8 innings. The performance continued an impressive run since the start of July in which the right-hander has posted a 2.08 ERA with a 45:5 K:BB across 43.2 innings. Cabrera will look to build on this dominance when he takes the mound again, slated for next week against Cleveland.