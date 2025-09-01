The Marlins placed Cabrera on the 15-day injured list Monday due to a right elbow sprain.

The team hasn't revealed when Cabrera's elbow began bothering him, but he was knocked around in his last start, allowing six runs (five earned) over four innings in a win over the Mets on Saturday. The right-hander will be evaluated further before a timeline for his return is laid out. Given the nature of the injury, a return before the end of the season seems unlikely, and surgery could be a possibility. If his season is indeed over, Cabrera will finish with a 3.57 ERA and 140:42 K:BB over 128.2 innings covering 24 starts.