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Cabrera didn't factor into the decision Thursday against the Phillies, allowing five runs (three earned) on six hits and no walks. He struck out five.

Philadelphia's three-run seventh inning put a damper on what was otherwise an excellent start from Cabrera. The right-hander didn't walk a batter for the first time in a start this season while matching a season high with five strikeouts. Cabrera's ERA now sits at 2.73 with a 1.18 WHIP and 22:11 K:BB across five outings (29.2 innings). He's currently scheduled to face the Padres on the road his next time out.

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