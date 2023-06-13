Cabrera (hand) is listed as the Marlins' scheduled starter for Tuesday's game in Seattle.
Cabrera looks to be good to go after his most recent start June 7 against the Royals was cut short after five innings due to a blister on his pitching hand. The young right-hander has struggled to rein in walks (14.0 BB%) this season, but thanks to a 29.4 percent strikeout rate and 53.3 percent groundball rate, he's been able to maintain a serviceable 4.29 ERA through 13 starts.
