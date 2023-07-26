Cabrera (5-6) took the loss Tuesday, allowing three runs on four hits and two walks over two innings against the Rays.

After Cabrera pitched a clean opening frame, the Rays rallied to put up three runs with two outs in the second inning, forcing Cabrera out of the game after throwing 53 pitches. The Marlins have understandably been cautious with Cabrera after he missed over a month with a shoulder injury. He's allowed four runs over seven innings in two starts since returning to the rotation. Overall, Cabrera sports a 4.74 ERA with a 1.42 WHIP and 90:46 K:BB through 16 starts (74 innings) this season. His next outing is currently lined up for next week against Philadelphia.