Cabrera (elbow) didn't make his rehab start Wednesday with Triple-A Jacksonville as originally planned after he had to tend to a personal matter, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

The Marlins don't believe Cabrera will be away from the Triple-A club for more than a day or two, but his timeline for rejoining the big-league roster will be delayed a bit after he missed out on the rehab start. if Cabrera is ready to make a start for Jacksonville this weekend, he could still be a candidate to return from the 15-day injured list at some point next week.