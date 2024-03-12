Cabrera has been diagnosed with a right shoulder impingement, Isaac Azout of SBNation.comreports.

Marlins manager Skip Schumaker referred to the injury as a "day-to-day thing," but worth noting is that Cabrera missed about a month of action last season with a similar issue. He will be evaluated again Tuesday, but a stint on the injured list at the beginning of the season would seem to be a certainty. Ryan Weathers and Max Meyer are expected to compete to fill Cabrera's rotation spot.