Cabrera (4-4) picked up the win Tuesday against San Diego, allowing one run on five hits and no walks with six strikeouts over 5.2 innings.

Cabrera was lifted from his last start before the All-Star break with elbow discomfort, but he didn't need to miss a start due to the issue. The 27-year-old threw 86 pitches in Tuesday's win and allowed two or fewer runs for the sixth time in seven starts. During that stretch, he has a 2.82 ERA and a 39:9 K:BB across 38.1 innings. He's tentatively scheduled to face the Cardinals next time out.