The Marlins and Cabrera avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year contract Thursday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
Cabrera qualified for Super 2 status and will avoid an arbitration hearing. Still trying to find consistency at the major-league level, the right-hander held a 4.95 ERA and 107:50 K:BB over 96.1 innings this past season.
