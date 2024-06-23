The Marlins transferred Cabrera (shoulder) from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Sunday.

Cabrera landed on the IL on May 8 with a right shoulder impingement and looked to be on the cusp of a return after making a three-inning rehab start for Triple-A Jacksonville on Wednesday. However, given the Marlins' decision to move him to the 60-day IL -- which now leaves him ineligible for activation for another two weeks -- it's possible that Cabrera hit a snag in his rehab start, or the organization is deliberately aiming to slow down his return. According to Daniel Alvarez-Montes of ElExtraBase.com, Cabrera had been scheduled to make his second rehab start with Jacksonville on Tuesday and was expected to cover four innings or 60 pitches, but it's unclear if his move to the 60-day IL means that those plans have changed.