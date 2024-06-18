Cabrera (shoulder) is scheduled to make a rehab start for Triple-A Jacksonville on Wednesday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

The Marlins have signed off on Cabrera advancing the final phase of his rehab program from a right shoulder impingement after he came out of a live bullpen session Monday without issue. According to De Nicola, the Marlins are targeting Cabrera for three innings or 50 pitches Wednesday, so he'll likely require an additional rehab outing beyond that to get fully stretched out for a typical starter's workload.