Cabrera (shoulder) threw a 20-pitch bullpen session Wednesday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

He threw all fastballs in what was his first time throwing off the mound since he was diagnosed with a right shoulder impingement just over a week ago. Cabrera figures to need another bullpen session or two before progressing to facing hitters and eventually games. There is no timetable for him rejoining the Marlins' rotation, but he's made relatively quick progress given the nature of the injury.