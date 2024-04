The Marlins selected Ramirez's contract from Triple-A Jacksonville on Sunday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.comreports.

The 29-year-old will receive his first taste of the big leagues, taking the roster spot of Ken Emanuel, who was designated for assignment. Ramirez has a 3.86 ERA and 16:4 K:BB over 11.2 innings at Jacksonville this season and should fill a low-leverage bullpen role for Miami.