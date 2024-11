Ramirez signed a one-year contract with the Seibu Lions of Nippon Professional Baseball on Friday.

Ramirez was able to make his major-league debut with the Marlins last season, though he only managed a 6.97 ERA over 20.2 innings. His ERA improved to 4.20 across 45 minor-league frames, but the 30-year-old reliever will now attempt to hone his craft in Japan.