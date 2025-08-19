Wagaman went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run in Monday's loss to the Cardinals.

Getting the start at first base against Matthew Liberatore and batting sixth, Wagaman took the St. Louis southpaw deep in the fourth inning. Wagaman has hit safely in four straight games and homered in back-to-back contests, giving him eight long balls on the year in 417 plate appearances to go with a tepid .236/.285/.369 slash line, and the bulk of his playing time for the remainder of the season will likely come in a short-side platoon role.