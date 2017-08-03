Perez was traded to the Marlins on Thursday.

Perez hasn't appeared in a major-league game since 2015 while he was a member of the Braves, spending 50 games with Indianapolis for Pittsburgh's Triple-A team this season. He's hit .336/.400/.433 with one home run and 12 RBI and should serve as outfield depth within Miami's system moving forward.

