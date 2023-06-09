Sanchez (undisclosed) has posted a 7.71 ERA, 2.00 WHIP and 9:8 K:BB in seven innings over six appearances with High-A Beloit since he was assigned to the affiliate after being activated from Double-A Pensacola's 7-day injured list May 16.

Sanchez had spent all season on Pensacola's IL with the unspecified issue before he was cleared to begin a rehab assignment with Single-A Jupiter in early May. After three outings with Jupiter, Sanchez was moved up to the Midwest League and formally activated from the IL. Given Sanchez's struggles in his early appearances with Beloit, he could be a few weeks away from earning a promotion to Pensacola.