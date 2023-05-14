Sanchez (undisclosed) began a rehab assignment at Single-A Jupiter on Tuesday and ha given up four earned runs on three hits and three walks while striking out three across two innings in his first two appearances with the affiliate.

Sanchez has resided on Double-A Pensacola's injured list all season but looks to be closing in on being activated. As a member of the Mets organization in 2022, the 22-year-old right-hander turned in a 3.79 ERA and 1.37 WHIP while striking out 42 in 35.2 innings between stops at Single-A St. Lucie and High-A Brooklyn.