Pauley is expected to miss about four weeks after straining his right oblique over the weekend, MLB.com reports.

That timeline would have the third baseman out until mid-September, and it's possible the Marlins end up shutting him down completely if his recovery has any hiccups. Pauley has slashed .273/.385/.527 over 25 games since the All-Star break with four home runs and an impressive 10:11 BB:K, but his prolonged absence could give Connor Norby (wrist) a chance to reclaim the starting job at the hot corner heading into 2026. While both players remain on the shelf for the time being, Javier Sanoja will likely see the bulk of the playing time at third base.