Pauley is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cardinals.

The left-handed-hitting Pauley often sits versus southpaws, but he'll be heading to the bench Wednesday while right-hander Kyle Leahy starts for the Cardinals. Though Javier Sanoja will fill in at third base in the series finale, Pauley could face a greater threat from Connor Norby for reps at the hot corner once Christopher Morel (oblique) returns from the injured list. Morel had been in line to serve as the Marlins' primary first baseman before straining his oblique prior to Opening Day, but Norby has been handling those duties through the first four weeks of the season and has produced a .738 OPS. Pauley, meanwhile, has struggled to a .492 OPS and has struck out at a 27.3 percent clip over 55 plate appearances.