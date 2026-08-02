Marlins' Griffin Conine: Belts homer No. 10

Conine went 2-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Mets.

Getting the start at DH and batting ninth, Conine took Daniel Duarte deep in the sixth inning for his 10th homer of the season, and third in the last six games. Owen Caissie (calf) was activated from the IL on Saturday, giving Conine more competition for playing time, but he's performing well enough to maintain a regular spot in the lineup against right-handed pitching. Over his last 28 games, Conine is batting .313 (25-for-80) with eight long balls, 15 runs and 16 RBI.