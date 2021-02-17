Ramirez (hamstring) was designated for assignment by the Marlins on Wednesday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Ramirez missed most of the 2020 season after testing positive for COVID-19, and he was sidelined for the final month due to a left hamstring strain. He'll be removed from the 40-man roster to begin spring training in order to make room for right-hander John Curtiss. Over the past two seasons, Ramirez hit .274 with 11 home runs and 51 RBI over 122 games.