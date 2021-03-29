Diaz will get reps at third base at the Marlins' alternate training site, Jordan McPherson of The Miami Herald reports.

While the organization still views Diaz as its potential second baseman of the future, in the short term the 24-year-old's quickest path back to the majors could be in a utility role after he lost out on the starting job at the keystone to Jazz Chisholm this spring. First though, Diaz will need to find his swing after posting a .385 OPS in 42 plate appearances during Grapefruit League play and a .545 OPS through his first 56 big-league games.