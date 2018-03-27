Marlins' J.T. Realmuto: Sent to disabled list
Realmuto (back) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
It appears Realmuto will indeed open the 2018 season on the disabled list as he continues to nurse a bone bruise in his back. While he's making solid progress, the Marlins don't want to rush the stud catcher back, especially considering they won't be competing this season. At this point it doesn't sound like Realmuto will need too much time on the shelf, but a clearer return date should start to materialize as he continues to ramp up activities. In the meantime, Tomas Telis will serve as the Marlins' primary backstop.
