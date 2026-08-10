Marlins' Jace Beck: Dazzles in Jacksonville debut

Beck threw five no-hit, scoreless innings for Triple-A Jacksonville on Sunday, striking out five without walking a batter.

The game was called after five innings due to rain, and the only thing that prevented Beck's outing from being perfect was an error by third baseman Gage Miller. Acquired from the Cubs in the Braxton Garrett trade, Beck isn't on the 40-man roster and is unlikely to be a rotation option for the Marlins this season, but the 26-year-old right-hander could be knocking on the door of a 2027 big-league debut. After dominating Double-A (102:30 K:BB in 59.2 innings) to begin the year, Beck has a 4.95 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 19:5 K:BB through his first 20 innings at Triple-A between the Cubs and Marlins' systems.