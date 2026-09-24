Ralston (0-2) earned the loss after allowing two runs and on three hits and no walks over 1.1 innings against the Cubs on Thursday. He struck out two.

Ralston came on in relief of Tyler Phillips and allowed the game-tying and eventual game-winning runs. Seiya Suzuki blasted a home run off the right-hander, and then Nico Hoerner lined a go-ahead single in the sixth. Ralston has been scored upon in three of his past five outings. Across 15 appearances this season, he owns a 4.50 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 17:8 K:BB over 16 innings.