Ralston (0-1) was charged with a blown save and the loss Monday against the Diamondbacks. He allowed one run on a hit with no walks or strikeouts over one-third of an inning.

After Pete Fairbanks exited with an apparent injury after facing just one batter, Ralston was unexpectedly thrust into action in the ninth inning and faltered, surrendering a walk-off two-run homer to Corbin Carroll. Monday marked Ralston's first big-league save opportunity. Since making his debut Aug. 23, the right-hander has posted a 4.22 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 9:5 K:BB across 10.2 frames. Fairbanks' injury could open the door for other Marlins relievers to receive looks at closer, though Calvin Faucher and Michael Petersen are much more likely than Ralston to factor into the ninth-inning mix.