Marlins' Jacob Lombard: Stays home with Fish

The Marlins selected Lombard with the No. 14 overall pick in the 2026 First-Year Player Draft.

The younger brother of George Lombard Jr. and son of former big leaguer and current Tigers bench coach George Lombard, Jacob has a chance to be the best big leaguer in the family thanks to a well-rounded skill set and excellent shortstop defense. The 6-foot-3, 195-pound prep product from Miami has flashed plus raw power and plus-plus speed, so there's a lot to dream on in fantasy. He struck out more than expected on the 2025 showcase circuit and slid down boards as a result. If he reaches his ceiling, Lombard could be the best player in this class, and even if he falls short, he should still provide power and speed while playing shortstop every day.