Burger went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run, two runs scored and two RBI in Friday's win over the Mets.

The 28-year-old rapped both his extra-base hits off southpaw Sean Manaea, including a solo shot in the fifth inning. Burger appears to be finding his power stroke in July, slashing .292/.333/.583 over 12 games with four of his 11 homers on the season.