Chisholm (toe) is slated to begin a rehab assignment Tuesday with Triple-A Jacksonville, Daniel Alvarez-Montes of ElExtraBase.com reports.

Out since mid-May because of turf toe in his right foot, Chisholm could be ready to return to the Marlins around the end of this week if all goes well on the farm. It's an injury that will require surgery at some point, but he's aiming to delay that procedure until the offseason. The 25-year-old was slashing .229/.291/.403 with seven homers and 14 steals in 39 games prior to the lengthy IL stint.