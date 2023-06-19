Chisholm (toe) is expected to begin a rehab assignment this week, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

When and where exactly those rehab games will take place isn't clear, but this is certainly a positive development. Chisholm has been sidelined since mid-May with turf toe in his right foot, an injury which is expected to require surgery after the season. However, he will attempt to play through the issue for the rest of the season, with a return to the Marlins before the end of the month looking possible.