Chisholm went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a 2-0 win over Boston on Thursday.
Chisholm's solo shot off Kenley Jansen in the ninth inning provided an important insurance run for the Marlins in what had been a 1-0 game before his at-bat. The long ball was the second in as many games for Chisholm, who has hit the ground running since returning from a six-week stint on the injured list. In the three contests since his return, Chisholm has gone 5-for-12 with two homers, five RBI and four runs scored.
